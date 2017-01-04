Child, Woman Killed in Allentown Head-on Crash

Two people died in a head-on crash in Allentown, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

A 7-year-old girl and a woman were killed when two cars collided head-on in Allentown Tuesday night, police said.

The child, Yartezi Ramos, of Kissimmee, Florida, died shortly before midnight at Lehigh Valley Hospital, about an hour after the 10:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Fourth and Susquehanna streets, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

One of the drivers, Christine Rivera, 47, died about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a nearby hospital, a preliminary autopsy report said.

Neither reports indicated exact cause of death.

Police did not say how many people were in the cars or in which cars the victims were.

Allentown Police Chief Keith Morris said the investigation is still ongoing at the scene.