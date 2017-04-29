A South Jersey man is accused of possessing child pornography and also growing marijuana inside his home.

James Hightower, 48, of Palmyra was arrested and charged with operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, manufacturing, distributing or dispensing a controlled dangerous substance and endangering the welfare of children.

Officials say the investigation began in January when the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Hightower’s online activities. An investigation revealed that Hightower uploaded images of pre-pubescent girls involved in sexual acts with adult males, officials said.

Investigators with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, FBI and Palmyra Police Department served a search warrant at Hightower’s home on the 6200 block of Riverfront Drive in Palmyra Saturday morning. Police forced their way inside his home after he allegedly refused to open his door. Once inside they found 26 marijuana plants, which they seized, in his living room and garage, according to officials. Hightower was allegedly growing the plants inside his home. Officials also seized computers, cell phones and other digital media.

Hightower, who is retired from the United States Navy, was placed in the Burlington County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.