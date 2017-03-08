A mother "feeling suicidal" grabbed her 2-year-old child and jumped from a second-story window in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The duo fell from a window along Diamond Street near 20th Street around 10:35, Philadelphia Police said.

Medics rushed the 2-year-old to St. Christopher’s Hospital for children in critical condition but doctors later upgraded the child to stable, police said. Medics took the 36-year-old mother to Temple University Hospital in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

The woman's mother, who uses a wheelchair, tried to intervene after he daughter revealed she was feeling suicidal but injured her leg in the process and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital, Lt. John Wood said.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.