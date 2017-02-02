A young child is safe after someone stole the car the child was in and took off in South Philadelphia Thursday.

Police said the suspect stole the car with the child strapped in its car seat in the back near the intersection of 8th and Snyder streets.

The child was found, unharmed, a short distance away at 9th and Emily streets, where the suspect dumped the child and took off again.

NBC10's Drew Smith saw police with the child just after 6 p.m.

Officials were searching for the blueish green SUV.