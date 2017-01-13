Recall of Chicken Soup Shipped to Whole Foods Stores

A Massachusetts company has recalled chicken soup sold to Whole Foods stores in the tri-state because the soups are mislabeled and contain known allergens, the USDA said.

More than 3,000 pounds of “Mom’s Chicken Soup” were recalled by Kettle Cuisine, which shipped the soup to Whole Foods locations in Connecticut and New Jersey, as well as Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Though labeled as chicken soup, the recalled products actually contain “Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs,” a soup that contains eggs, milk and wheat, ingredients that are not declared on the label.

The USDA said no adverse reactions to the soup have been reported.

People with concerns about eggs, milk or wheat allergies should check their soup. The affected product comes in 24-ounce cups and has a use by date of Feb. 17, 2017. They bear the establishment number “P-18468.”

For more information, head to the page for this recall on the USDA website.