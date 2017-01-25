Philadelphia Police tracked down a suspect accused of breaking into a Chestnut Hill home over the weekend and sexually assaulting a woman in front of her husband, police said.

James Bradley, 20 of Quincy Street was charged Tuesday with sexual assault, robbery, burglary and related charges stemming from Saturday morning's attack in the bedroom of a house on East Chestnut Hill Avenue, said police.

Following the attack, investigators said an armed attacker entered the couple's room and forced the woman out of the bed.

He ordered the woman's husband, who was sleeping in the bed, not to move while he sexually assaulted his wife, police said. At some point, the attacker put down the gun and the woman grabbed it, according to investigators. She tried to shoot it, but it didn't fire. Officials said it was actually a fake gun.

The woman's husband then called police to report a rape in progress. That's when the attacker fled the house. He took the couple's new car as well as wallets and a cellphone, police said.

Police didn't reveal what led them to Bradley who had yet to be arraigned as of midday Wednesday.