Widener University and the City of Chester have partnered to provide a more affordable education for city employees.

The announcement came Thursday at Chester City Hall. A 45 percent discount will be given for undergraduate courses through the Center for Continuing Studies, while a 50 percent discount will be given for the online Master of Education programs, the city said.

"Widener University is pleased to extend this educational benefit to the city of Chester," Widener President Julie Wollman said. "As neighbors, we are proud to share these academic opportunities with the men and women who contribute to the city’s progress through their work in public service."

In total, the discounts can be applied to over one dozen concentrations. Spouses and dependents of employees are also eligible.

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland praised the partnership: "Widener University has helped to create a medium where our employees are able to better themselves through higher education, thus manifesting into ways that will better serve our community."

Applicants must fill out an employment verification form which is available online.