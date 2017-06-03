Toddler Dies in Chester Township Shooting | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Toddler Dies in Chester Township Shooting

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A toddler was shot and killed in Chester Township, Delaware County Saturday afternoon. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    A toddler died from his or her injuries after a shooting in Chester Township, Delaware County.

    The shooting occurred at a home on the 2900 block of Bethel Road around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A child who officials say is either 2 or 3 years old was struck in the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene.

    Officials say early indications are that the shooting was accidental but they continue to investigate. Police are currently questioning the child’s family members.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices