Toddler Dies in Chester Township Shooting

A toddler died from his or her injuries after a shooting in Chester Township, Delaware County.

The shooting occurred at a home on the 2900 block of Bethel Road around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A child who officials say is either 2 or 3 years old was struck in the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say early indications are that the shooting was accidental but they continue to investigate. Police are currently questioning the child’s family members.

