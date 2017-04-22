Pregnant Woman Shot While Driving in Chester | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Pregnant Woman Shot While Driving in Chester

By David Chang

    A pregnant woman is recovering after she was shot in the arm while driving in Chester Saturday night. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details.

    A pregnant woman is recovering after she was shot in Chester, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

    The 27-year-old woman, who is 12-weeks pregnant, was driving near an apartment complex on 9th and Lamokin streets shortly after 9 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

    The woman was struck once in the arm. She was taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

    Police are trying to determine whether the woman was targeted or if she was hit by a stray bullet. No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
