A 17-year-old boy was shot in the Ashwood apartments during a home invasion in Chester County Sunday night. North Coventry Police say that this was not a random shooting and they have identified at least one possible suspect. NBC10's Matt DeLucia is gathering new information about the invasion.

A shooter or shooters targeted a teenager inside a Chester County apartment overnight.

Gunfire rang out around 11:25 p.m. Sunday inside a unit at the Ashwood Apartments at 782 Worth Boulevard in North Coventry Township, North Coventry police said.

Medics rushed the 17-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The attack happened during an apparent home invasion at the apartments that sit in a residential area along Kenilworth Park, county dispatchers said.



"North Coventry police are stressing that this was not a random shooting," police said in a Crime Watch release.

Investigators identified at least one suspect in the case and actively worked to track down others, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call 610-323-8360.