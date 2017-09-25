A shooter or shooters targeted a teenager inside a Chester County apartment overnight.
Gunfire rang out around 11:25 p.m. Sunday inside a unit at the Ashwood Apartments at 782 Worth Boulevard in North Coventry Township, North Coventry police said.
Medics rushed the 17-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The attack happened during an apparent home invasion at the apartments that sit in a residential area along Kenilworth Park, county dispatchers said.
"North Coventry police are stressing that this was not a random shooting," police said in a Crime Watch release.
Investigators identified at least one suspect in the case and actively worked to track down others, police said.
Police asked anyone with information to call 610-323-8360.