Two Chester County dog kennels have named among the worst puppy mills in the country.

Two Honey Brook kennels — Hill Top Farm Kennel and Sunny Slope Kennels — both appeared on the Humane Society’s ‘Horrible Hundred’ list for violations and poor conditions. Parkesburg's Garden Spot Puppy Haven was also on the list.

The report listed a dozen Pennsylvania dog-breeding facilities among the worst in the United States. The kennels were chosen based upon past violations and living conditions for the animals.

The report found problems at the Pennsylvania kennels that include: underweight dogs, animals with open wounds, and others with feces in their fur and food bowls. Other facilities were found to be selling underage puppies and/or not providing proper vaccinations.

Seven more on the "Horrible Hundred" list are located in Lancaster County:

- Evergreen Kennel (East Earl)

- Turkey Hill Kennel (East Earl)

- Whispering Spring Kennel (East Earl)

- Fill-in-the-Gap Pets (Gap)

- Jonathan Lapp (Ephrata)

- Runway Kennel (Gordonville)

- Walnut Run (Strasburg)

To compile the list, the Human Society used of state inspection records of kennels. They also utilized USDA court records, consumer complaints, and media reports before those reports were removed from the USDA website in February.