Police Search for Missing Cherry Hill Woman

Police are searching for a Cherry Hill, New Jersey woman who went missing Sunday morning.

Josephine Kennealy, 85, was last seen by her family around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Blossom Towers on 801 Cooperlanding Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Kennealy is described as a white female who walks with a cane, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and light blue sweatpants. While she sometimes wears glasses, she did not have her glasses on at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information on Kennealy’s whereabouts, please call the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-488-7828.