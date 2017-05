A window washer died from his or her injuries after falling while working at an apartment complex in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Wednesday.

Police say the victim was washing windows around 5:30 p.m. at the Cherry Hill Towers on 2145 Route 38 East when he or she fell to the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.



Police have not yet released the victim's identity. They continue to investigate the incident.