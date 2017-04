Police are investigating a vandalism at a catholic cemetery in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. (Published 2 hours ago)

An investigation is underway after more than two dozen gravestones were vandalized at a Catholic cemetery in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Police say about 30 gravestone statues were beheaded at the Calvary Cemetery on 2398 Marlton Pike W. The vandalism was discovered on Easter Sunday though police are unsure when it actually took place.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. They continue to investigate.