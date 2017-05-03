Large Fight Leaves Montgomery County High School Teacher Hurt, Students Arrested | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Large Fight Leaves Montgomery County High School Teacher Hurt, Students Arrested

By Nick Cohen

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC10

    Four Cheltenham High School students were removed from the building Wednesday after a "physical altercation," according to the school district.

    The incident at the school on Rices Mill Road in Wyncote, Pennsylvania around 7:30 a.m. left a teacher with a concussion, Cheltenham Township Police said.

    Police took four students into custody after what investigators called a large fight. Police didn't reveal the ages of the students or what charges they could face.

    Top News: Fans Celebrate Street Soccer in PeruTop News: Fans Celebrate Street Soccer in Peru

    The school district said in a statement that "additional adults have been assigned to the school to monitor internal and external areas and counselors and representatives from our Student Services Department are also present for additional student support."

    All after school activities were scheduled to proceed as normal, the district said.

    Published 25 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices