Four Cheltenham High School students were removed from the building Wednesday after a "physical altercation," according to the school district.

The incident at the school on Rices Mill Road in Wyncote, Pennsylvania around 7:30 a.m. left a teacher with a concussion, Cheltenham Township Police said.

Police took four students into custody after what investigators called a large fight. Police didn't reveal the ages of the students or what charges they could face.

The school district said in a statement that "additional adults have been assigned to the school to monitor internal and external areas and counselors and representatives from our Student Services Department are also present for additional student support."

All after school activities were scheduled to proceed as normal, the district said.