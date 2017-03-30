Philadelphia Police say a driver ran a red light before striking a killing another driver Thursday morning.

The wreck around 6:15 a.m. along Cheltenham Avenue at Washington Lane left a 56-year-old man dead, Philadelphia Police said.

The 56-year-old was driving on Washington Lane toward Cheltenham Township when a driver going southbound on Cheltenham Avenue ran a red light and struck him, police said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later you could see a red Jeep up on the sidewalk on the Montgomery County side of Cheltenham Avenue and a red pickup truck with front-end damage stopped on the Philadelphia side of Cheltenham Avenue. The wreck left debris scattered on the roadway.

One driver died after being transported to Einstein Medical Center, police said. The other driver was hospitalized as a precaution, police said.

Investigators closed the intersection, which is near the Cheltenham Square Mall, for hours as they searched for clues.

No word yet on possible charges.