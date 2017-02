NBC10, Telemundo 62, Citizens Bank and the Philadelphia Media Network teamed up to award West Mt. Airy's Interim House , a non-profit organization that helps women get a fresh start. (Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017)

Citizens Bank is now accepting applications for the Champions in Action program in the Violence Prevention category.

Nonprofit organizations focused on violence prevention are eligible to receive $35,000 in funding and media exposure in 2017.

The application deadline is Feb. 24. Honorees will be announced in July.

For more information, visit citizensbank.com/community/champions.