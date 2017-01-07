Northbound lanes on Route 1 in Chadds Ford, Delaware County are closed after a salt truck crashed into power lines and traffic lights.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 202 and Route 1 around 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials say a PennDOT contractor was driving a salt truck on Route 1 and attempting a “bump,” an operation in which salt truck drivers move salt from the front of a truck towards the spreader at the rear.

Officials say the driver didn’t realize how high his trailer was as he drove through the intersection. The trailer then struck overhead power lines and traffic lights. The impact pulled the lines and lights onto the salt truck as well as another tractor trailer that was driving down the road.

No one was injured during the accident. Route 1 northbound is closed at the scene of the crash as PECO crews remove the poles. They hope to reopen the intersection around 6 p.m. Saturday. PECO officials also say about 200 nearby homes and businesses were without power after the crash but most of the power was restored as of 5 p.m.

Officials say the contractor won’t be charged but will be responsible for the cost of repairs at the intersection.