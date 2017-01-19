A man died early Thursday morning following a scuffle with police near the corner of 10th and Poplar streets in North Philadelphia.

Shortly before 5 a.m., two police officers responded to a radio call indicating a "person screaming." When they arrived, officers found a man jumping up and down on a red truck while yelling, police told NBC10.

One officer attempted to approach the man, but he walked to the police car and grabbed another officer by the neck, police said. A struggle ensued as additional units arrived on the scene.

Police struck the screaming man with a baton and stun gun before wrestling him to the ground where they noticed the once screaming man was unresponsive, said investigators. Fearing he had overdosed, police administered the anti-narcotic Naloxene and transported him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead around 5:45 a.m.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, said police.

The cause of death remained under investigation Thursday, but hospital staff indicated the Taser prongs did not puncture the man's skin, police said. Homicide and internal affairs would investigate the incident further.