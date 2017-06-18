One person was killed while another was injured after an argument inside a Center City nightclub led to a shooting outside.

Police say the ordeal began around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when two men began arguing over a woman inside Reserve Lounge, a club on the 700 block of Arch Street. The argument continued outside of the club leading to an unidentified gunman firing at least 20 shots, according to investigators.

A 29-year-old man was shot once in the torso and once in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 a.m. A 25-year-old man later showed up at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.