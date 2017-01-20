Anti-Trump Protests Could Take Over Center City: Police

The first of a slew of Philadelphia protests against the inauguration of Donald Trump were set to take place at noon Friday. NBC10's Katy Zachry tells you what to expect. (Published 6 hours ago)

Demonstrators are expected to converge on Center City Philadelphia to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Philadelphia police recommended that "the public can expect delays in the areas of Center City, City Hall and Independence Mall from 12 p.m. through the evening hours due to planned protest activity."

The Friday actions begin as students at various students walk out as Donald Trump takes the presidential oath at noon. The students then plan on converge on Thomas Paine Plaza near City Hall around 3 p.m., said organizers. The group will then join a unified march at Washington Square at 4 p.m. Actions are also expected near Independence Hall and Rittenhouse Square.

With more than 20 total groups expected, there could be rolling street closures as demonstrators march.

"It is recommended that these areas be avoided if possible and public transportation be utilized as an alternative," police said.

Many downtown street closures are also planned for the massive "Women's March in Philadelphia" protest on Saturday.

The epicenter of that demonstration will be the Ben Franklin Parkway around Eakins Oval, according to the city. Inauguration Weekend in Photos

Some 20,000 people are expected for the event that kicks off in the morning and will last several hours.

Protesters will march from Logan Circle, starting at 10 a.m., and arrive at Eakins Oval at noon, where a demonstration will commence.