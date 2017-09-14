Three women face prostitution charges following a Thursday afternoon raid at a Center City massage parlor just blocks from Rittenhouse Square, police tell NBC10.

The spa, along the 1800 block of Ranstead Street, was shut down following the raid.

Neighbors say men would ring the doorbell and knock at all hours of the day and night. One neighbor told NBC10 she took photos of the lines of men waiting to go inside and has been complaining about the spa for over a year.

Detectives took towels and computers from inside and surveillance cameras from outside the spa before posting a "cease operations order" on the front door.

Philadelphia's vice enforcement unit made prostitution arrests at the same location several years ago. Police say the three women taken into custody face charges related to prostitution.