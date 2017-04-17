A fire caused the evacuation of a Center City Philadelphia high-rise Monday.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of the Adelphia House at 13th and Chestnut Streets -- one block from City Hall -- shortly before noon.

The fire appeared to be contained to the third floor -- some windows could be seen smashed out -- and no injuries were reported as firefighters said they quickly contained the blaze.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.

Residents remained out of the building more than an hour after the fire was first reported.