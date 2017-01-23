Fundraiser Held for Victim of Center City Apartment Bombing

A fundraiser was held Monday night for Jim Alden, the victim of the Center City apartment bombing last year. Alden was in high spirits as his friends came out to show their support. NBC10's Keith Jones has the details on his continued recovery and the search for the person responsible for the bombing. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Friends gathered near City Hall Monday night to raise money and show their support for the victim of the Center City apartment bombing.

The fundraiser for Jim Alden, 62, took place at the Rothman Cabin and Ice Rink in Dilworth Plaza.

"It always could have been so much worse," Alden said. "I'm so lucky for what I have."

On November 22, 2016, Alden arrived at his apartment on the 1800 block of Pine Street after being out of town. As he opened a package that he thought contained asthma medication, the contents inside exploded. The envelope, which was rigged with a bomb, contained some type of shrapnel, causing injuries to Alden’s face, chest and arms.

Officials believe Alden was specifically targeted and continue to investigate the bombing.

Alden, who pursued a career in theater before working as a restaurant manager and caterer at the Warwick Rittenhouse Hotel, continues to recover. He told NBC10 he has one more surgery coming up for nerve damage.

Alden's friend Talbott Smith created a GoFundMe to raise money for medical treatment. Smith traveled all the way from California to attend Alden's fundraiser Monday night.

"We're all here because we love him," Smith said. "Jim is one of the most funny, caring and kind people I know."

During Monday's event, Alden thanked all the friends who helped raise money as well as his partner.

"I just wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my dedicated and unconditional, loving partner Jason," Alden said while in tears. "I owe you my life and I thank you."

Police continue to search for a person of interest in the bombing who was captured on surveillance video. Police say he wore an "Elmer Fudd-like" lumberjack hat and a baseball cap as he dropped off a package at Alden's apartment before the bombing. Surveillance video showed the person of interest walking on Lombard and Pine streets, according to investigators.