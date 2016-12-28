This surveillance video released Tuesday shows the last time Barbara Briley was seen since going missing, along with her great granddaughter, on Christmas Eve. She asked for help fixing her GPS after stopping at this Exxon gas station in Virginia. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Authorities in Virginia believe the cell phone of an Atlantic County woman who went missing Christmas Eve while driving to North Carolina along with her young great granddaughter connected to a tower in the state early Tuesday.

The connection could provide a new lead in the missing persons case.

Barbara Briley, 71 of Mays Landing, and her 5-year-old great granddaughter La'Myra Briley were last seen on December 24. They were traveling to Morven, North Carolina to see the woman's sister.

But they never finished the 557-mile trek and were declared missing on Christmas Day.

The duo were about half-way through the trip when they stopped at a Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia. The station is just off Interstate 95, about 30 miles north of Richmond. Barbara asked a clerk to help her with the GPS inside her Toyota RAV4.

"I hit the start button for her. I said just follow the arrow, it will show you how to go," Joanna Strange, the worker who helped Barbara, told the NBC affiliate in Richmond.

Photo credit: Hamilton Township Police

After about 45 minutes at the station, Barbara and La'Myra drove off.

There was no activity on Barbara's cell phone until early Tuesday morning when it state police said the device possibly connected to a tower near the Dinwiddie Airport -- a regional airport near I-85, about 30 miles south of Richmond.

Barbara's family said she doesn't have any known medical conditions and has driven the route many times.

The woman is no stranger to being behind the wheel. Family said she spent three decades as a driver for New Jersey Transit.

Barbara was driving a silver 2014 Toyota RAV4 with New Jersey license plate C80-ELS.

Anyone with information is asked to call 609-625-2700 ext. 578.