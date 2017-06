Rocker Jon Bon Jovi has put his sublime West Village duplex on the market. The 4,031-square foot stunner wraps two corners at the celebrity-favorite 150 Charles Street condo building. The property is listed by the Robby Browne Team at Corcoran. You can see the full listing here.

