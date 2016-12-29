People across the region are sure to celebrate in their own special way during New Year's Eve. But Philadelphia officials warn that one form of celebration won't be tolerated as we ring in 2017.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross and District Attorney Seth Williams held an annual news conference Thursday warning residents not to ring in 2017 with gunfire.

Joe Jaskolka also planned to attend the announcement. Back on Dec. 31, 1998, when he was only 11 years old, Joe was struck in the head by a so-called "celebratory" bullet while walking along Fernon Street near 2nd Street in South Philadelphia. Joe was left paralyzed on the right side of his body and face and also lost the use of his vocal chords on the left side.

Joe has undergone dozens of brain and eye surgeries. His family estimates insurers have paid more than $15 million to cover the cost of surgeries. The bullet is still lodged in his head and even after the surgeries Joe still suffers from double vision and shaking in his eyes whenever he speaks. His shooter was never caught.

For several years Joe has joined the district attorney and police during their annual warning event to show a real life example of the consequences of firing guns in the air. But even with the yearly message, New Year’s Eve gunfire remains a serious problem.