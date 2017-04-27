Celebrate Free Cone Day at Carvel on Thursday

The only thing better than an ice cream cone on a warm spring afternoon is a free ice cream cone on a warm spring afternoon.

Carvel is celebrating its annual Free Cone Day on Thursday, April 27, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at participating locations. Guests will be treated to a junior soft ice cream cone with their choice of vanilla, chocolate or Biscoff Cookie Butter, the company’s newest flavor.

Carvel is also offering a $1 coupon book worth more than $20 in savings, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross.

"Not only is it the official start of ice cream season, but it’s a special day for us to show genuine gratitude to our loyal guests while coming together to raise funds for a very worthy cause," said Carvel president Scott Colwell.

Click here to find a participating location nearest to you.