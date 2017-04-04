Surveillance video of a man grabbing a baby’s stroller inside a Philadelphia store has sparked an attempted abduction investigation, according to police.

The incident occurred Sunday at 10:12 a.m. inside a store on the 1400 block of Locust Street. In the video an unidentified man grabs a stroller and stares at the baby inside. A man and woman, who police believe are the baby’s parents, immediately push the man off the child. The woman then takes the child out of the store.

Police say the man and woman left the location but the suspect remained when officers arrived. While police know the suspect’s identity and have already spoken to him they are currently searching for the baby’s parents and are asking the public to help identify them. Police have not yet filed charges and continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Philadelphia Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3253, 54, 63 or dial 911.