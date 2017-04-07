Major, a rescued cat from the ACCT, who would do best in an adoptive home.

Nearly two dozen cats rescued from hoarding conditions in Philadelphia are in need of a place to call home.

The cats were recovered from three different locations starting in January 2017 and were brought to the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia, also known as ACCT Philly. ACCT Philly is the region’s largest animal care and control service provider, serving the City of Philadelphia by contract.

Eighty cats, in all, were rescued over the past four months, but 20 still need to be placed.

The felines are shy or extremely energetic from a lack of human contact, and many have health conditions, ACCT Philly said. Many of the cats are undesirable for traditional adoption as a result of the their treatment.

ACCT Philly began an “Adopt a Less-Adoptable Feline Friend” adoption event offering $10 adoption fees on selected cats until April 16, 2017.

The organization is also looking for alternative or barn placement for their most antisocial of the cats through the “Working Cat Program.” This provides for non-traditional placement such as barns, churches, workshops, or artist studios. All of their "working cats," as they call them, are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and have a waived adoption fee.

Tammy Miller, Feline Programs Manager for ACCT Philly said the program allows the cats to live happy and independent lives.

"It's a win-win … The adopters are provided with the rodent control they need and they provide the perfect home to a shelter cat who may not have any other options," Miller said.

Established in 2012, the Working Cat program has saved the lives of over 250 cats who were unsuitable for adoption or trap-neuter-release.

To help a provide placement for a “working cat” contact Tammy Miller at lifesaving@acctphilly.org, call 267.385.3800 ext. 500, or learn more online. To adopt a “Less-Adoptable” cat, visit the shelter.