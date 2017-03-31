25-Year-Old Catholic High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Relationship with Student | NBC 10 Philadelphia
25-Year-Old Catholic High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Relationship with Student

Theresa Hrindo allegedly carried on a relationship with the student until last month

    Theresa Hrindo, a teacher at Roselle Catholic High School, faces sexual assault charges for an alleged relationship with a student.

    A 25-year-old teacher at a New Jersey Catholic school faces charges that she carried on an illicit sexual relationship with a student, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday. 

    Theresa Hrindo allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the student from last December through this February while working at Roselle Catholic High School, prosecutors said. Hrindo, a technology teacher, graduated from that same school in 2010 and from Kean University in 2014. 

    An investigation began earlier this month after a referral from the Archdiocese of Newark. A spokesman for the archdiocese said Hrindo was suspended when the allegations first came to light; she is no longer listed as faculty on the school's website.

    "When we became aware of the allegation we reported it immediately to the prosecutor's office, and the school and the archdiocese have been cooperating with the prosecutors throughout the last couple of weeks," the spokesman said.

    Hrindo, of Linden, was arrested Thursday and faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

    She also faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, and hindering apprehension for allegedly deleting files and images from the student's phone.

