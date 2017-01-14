The all-out campaign to get Joel Embiid voted to his first NBA All-Star game this year gained a high profile supporter Friday night.

Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz, who along with Embiid is one of the bright young stars of the Philadelphia sports scene, posed with a shirt promoting a vote for Embiid’s All-Star appearance.

Embiid’s quest for an All-Star game appearance gained some fame—notoriety? – when he tweeted President-Elect Donald Trump last week.

Embiid, 22, is playing in his first NBA season after missing his first two years because of injuries. The seven-footer is averaging 19.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in just over 25 minutes a game.