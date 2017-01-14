Carson Wentz Gets on Joel Embiid All-Star Bandwagon with #NBAVote Shirt | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Carson Wentz Gets on Joel Embiid All-Star Bandwagon with #NBAVote Shirt

By Anastasia Weckerly and Brian X. McCrone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CSNPhilly.com
    Grading Eagles' 2016 season after their 27-13 win over Cowboys

    The all-out campaign to get Joel Embiid voted to his first NBA All-Star game this year gained a high profile supporter Friday night.

    Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz, who along with Embiid is one of the bright young stars of the Philadelphia sports scene, posed with a shirt promoting a vote for Embiid’s All-Star appearance.

    Embiid’s quest for an All-Star game appearance gained some fame—notoriety? – when he tweeted President-Elect Donald Trump last week.

    Embiid, 22, is playing in his first NBA season after missing his first two years because of injuries. The seven-footer is averaging 19.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in just over 25 minutes a game.

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices