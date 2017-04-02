Carjacking Leads Police Into West Philadelphia, Two Arrests Made | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Carjacking Leads Police Into West Philadelphia, Two Arrests Made

By Daniel Ray

    Two people are in custody after fleeing the scene of a suspected carjacking in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

    Police responded to a minor accident involving a parked car and the stolen vehicle 900 North St. Bernard Street Saturday night. 

    Police then pursued the car into West Philadelphia, and pulled the suspects over at Westminster Ave & North 49th St. The three males in the car fled on foot, two of which are now in police custody.

    There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit. Police are searching for any other suspects involved.

    Published 2 hours ago
