By Dan Stamm and Brian X. McCrone

    (Published Thursday, March 23, 2017)

    A woman remained behind bars a week after a 2-year-old boy she cared for was found dead in a Philadelphia home.

    Officers wound Azim Jones-Fearon's naked and emaciated body on a bed inside a home on the 7100 block of N 15th Street Wednesday evening.

    Medics pronounced Azim dead at the scene.

    On Tuesday, police announced child endangerment, reckless endangerment and abuse of a corpse charges against Jedayah Nesmith -- the boy's 22-year-old caretaker. A judge arraigned Nesmith Friday and sent her to jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

    Jedayah Nesmith faces charges in relation to 2-year-old Azim Jones-Fearon's death.
    Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

    No word if anyone else could face charges in Azim's death. The boy was initially said to be 3 years old but later police revised his age to 2.

    the cause of death was pending an autopsy Tuesday as homicide detectives continued their investigation.

