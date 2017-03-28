A child was found dead in a West Oak Lane apartment on Wednesday night. NBC10’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has new details on what police are calling a suspicious death.

A woman remained behind bars a week after a 2-year-old boy she cared for was found dead in a Philadelphia home.

Officers wound Azim Jones-Fearon's naked and emaciated body on a bed inside a home on the 7100 block of N 15th Street Wednesday evening.

Medics pronounced Azim dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police announced child endangerment, reckless endangerment and abuse of a corpse charges against Jedayah Nesmith -- the boy's 22-year-old caretaker. A judge arraigned Nesmith Friday and sent her to jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Jedayah Nesmith faces charges in relation to 2-year-old Azim Jones-Fearon's death.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

No word if anyone else could face charges in Azim's death. The boy was initially said to be 3 years old but later police revised his age to 2.

the cause of death was pending an autopsy Tuesday as homicide detectives continued their investigation.