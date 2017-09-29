Rabberman posted this image of her son's car seats that were in the backseat of her 2015 Honda CRV when it got hit.

Jenna Casado Rabberman was just minutes from her Lancaster County home when a car slammed into her 2015 Honda CRV on Sept 25. Her 6-week-old and 2-year-old sons were in the backseat, but they survived unharmed thanks to the proper use of their car seats.

Rabberman shared her miraculous story in a Facebook post, which has since gone viral.

Photo credit: Jenna Casado Rabberman

Speaking directly to NBC10, Rabberman said she almost didn't post the picture.

"Now I'm glad that I did," she said. "I feel like it has sparked a major conversion about car seat safety."

The mother of two said she is grateful she took the time to properly secure her boys in their car seats.

"The paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra two minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly," she wrote via Facebook post.

Both boys were in rear-facing car seats. The infant was in a Chicco Keyfit 30 infant seat and the toddler in a Graco Children’s Products 4ever, she said.