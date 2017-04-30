A car crashed into a house on Woodlawn Avenue in Linden.

A car crashed into a house in Linden on Sunday and three people were rescued from the building when it was deemed unsafe, police said.

The driver was going north on Woodlawn Avenue, failed to make a left turn and drove straight into a driveway on the dead-end street, Linden police said.

It crashed into a parked car and then the house, police said.

The house was deemed unsafe and three people inside were rescued, police said. They weren't injured.

The driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries, police said.

No charges are expected.