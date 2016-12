A man tried to flee after crashing a car into a Philadelphia house overnight but he didn’t get far.

The driver slammed his white sedan with temporary tags into the front steps of a home near D and E Louden streets in the Feltonville neighborhood around 1 a.m. Friday.

The driver – who didn’t suffer major injuries – ran off but police caught up to him a few blocks away, said Philadelphia Police.

No word on what charges the driver could face. Top News: Fighting ISIS in Iraq, Kerry on Israel and More