Car Hits 8 People at South Philadelphia Block Party

A woman attempting to get around a Labor Day block party in South Philadelphia hit eight people with her car, Philadelphia police said.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Ringgold Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.

The driver claimed her brakes failed, police said. It was not clear if the street where the accident occured was closed off for the party.

Food and drinks littered the block as investigators pieced together what happened.

At least eight people were taken to a local hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. She has not been identified.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.