Delaware police are investigating a car accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Rehoboth.

Police say the crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday when a 48-year-old woman tried to cross Coastal Highway outside of the crosswalk and was struck by a 19-year-old driving a Toyota Celica.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with traumatic injuries before being transferred to Christiana Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident, and no charges have been filed against the driver, who stayed on the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, and was not injured.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.



