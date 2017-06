A car fire could be seen by those in the skate park of FDR Park underneath Interstate 95.

Fire enveloped a car on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia, blocking Thursday evening rush-hour traffic.

The flames, which one motorist described on social media as so hot "you can feel the heat" driving by, erupted about 6 p.m. Two lanes of I-95 north were blocked for about 20 minutes in the area of Exit 17.

No one was injured and the car, a four-door sedan, was destroyed.