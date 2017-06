A vehicle was destroyed in Pittsburgh after heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. After being caught in rising water, the car caught on fire. Thankfully, nobody was in the car at the time.

A car was destroyed after it caught fire in the middle of rising floodwaters just outside of Pittsburgh Friday afternoon.

According to WPXI, the water rose quickly near McKnight Road in Ross Township and numerous other vehicles became stuck along the busy thruway.

Heavy downpours have been causing problems since Tuesday, as drainage systems struggled to keep up with the rain.