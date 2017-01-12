The founder of an iconic Delaware sandwich shop -- that includes Vice President Joe Biden among its many fans -- has died.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our founder, Lois Margolet," wrote Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop on its Facebook page Thursday.

Margolet started the sandwich shop with her brother Alan in 1976 in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood. The name was in honor of their grandfather Philip Capriotti.

Along the way, they created the iconic Thanksgiving-themed Bobbie turkey sandwich and wound up franchising out other locations in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The DC location even drew Delaware’s native son Biden who would also have sandwiches delivered.

"The brand she created is not just a sandwich shop, it is an institution in Delaware whose subs have touched countless people and support thousands of families across the country," said the shop’s post. "While grieving we will also celebrate her life and unique gift to the world."

That gift led to numerous accolades for the sandwich shop and its creations, said the company.

Margolet and her family sold the franchising company about a decade ago.

The company didn't immediately reveal a cause of death. Funeral plans were pending Thursday.