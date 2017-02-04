Although this season hasn’t been as snowy as previous winters, the thought of sunny and warm weather is keeping many people going on cold winter days.

If you’re anticipating a summer getaway already, the place to fulfill your happiness is in Cape May, according to a new set of rankings released by Coastal Living.

The travel and lifestyle magazine ranked Cape May as the 6th "happiest" seaside town in 2017. Coastal Living labels the small town as a "true gem" for its Victorian buildings, beaches and "fun-loving" atmosphere.

The Jersey Shore town beat several notable seaside towns, including Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; Carmel-by-the-Sea, California; Dana Point, California; and Camden, Maine.

Cape May finished behind Langley, Washington; Fernandina Beach, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; and Orleans, Massachusetts. Grand Haven, Michigan topped the list.