By Deana Harley

    After a swimmer got caught in a dangerous rip current in Cape May, emergency responders formed a human-chain to pull the swimmer from the waves. The man was rescued and sent to the hospital for evaluations.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017)

    Quick-thinking of emergency responders saved the life of a man being pulled further and further into the ocean in Cape May Friday.

    Around 5:45 p.m. on August 18, Cape May Fire Department members responded to a water rescue at Beach Ave and Philadelphia Ave, according to a Cape May Fire Department Facebook post. Four swimmers had been pulled out into the current, but three of them were able to make it back to shore as soon as the fire department arrived. The fire department quickly sent two rescue swimmers into the water to assist the last victim.

    Members of the fire department and Beach Patrol formed a human-chain in the strong waves, using fire department and beach patrol members to bring the swimmer to safety as a crowd watched from the sand.

    All four victims were treated on scene then taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for evaluation, the fire department said in the post.


    Published at 9:08 PM EDT on Aug 24, 2017 | Updated at 11:49 AM EDT on Aug 25, 2017
