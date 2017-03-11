The Cape May Brewing Company nestled in the Jersey Shore is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Paddy on March 17 at 2 p.m. in the brewery’s Tasting Room on 1288 Hornet Road in the Cape May Airport.

For the St. Patrick’s Day festivities the brewery will be releasing eight Irish beers:

Sweet Stout – Unadulterated Cape May Stout

O’Bourbon stout – Stout infused with oak chips soaked in bourbon flavoring

Holy Mole Stout- Stout conditioned with dried chipotle peppers, cinnamon, and cocoa nibs

Smoked Stout – Stout aged on smoked oak cubes

Shamrock Stout – Infused with mint extract and vanilla

Seacláid Oráiste Stout – Stout conditioned on sweet orange peels and cocoa nibs

Irish Potato Stout – Stout aged on toasted coconut and cinnamon chips

Irish Coffee Stout – Avalon Coffee Stout infused with Irish Coffee extract

In addition to unveiling new beverages, the event will showcase WZXL DJ Scott Reilly playing the greatest of classic rock between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. He will also play a role in picking the winner of tickets to the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, which runs from March 31 and April 1.

The Cape May Brewery will be tapping its first beer from the employee one-barrel brewing system. The system is a new way of testing products and new recipes, and getting staff new-comers acclimated to the brewing process.

The Irish Goodbye, an easy drinking ale with full bodied flavor and the first brew from the one-barrel brewing system will be available all day. The beer is named after the practice of exiting an event without a proper farewell to guests. Yet partakers in the St. Patrick’s Day event might want to stick around for the beer.