Canine Partners for Life, an organization that works to train service dogs for people suffering from disabilities, is excited to announce its $8.5 million, "The Partnership for Independence" Campaign.

This initiative will integrate a safe and easily accessible establishment, meeting the needs of its disabled population. The organization has collected and raised over $5.4 million for the new construction.

“This campaign is about respect and appreciation for the needs of the people who we serve,” Executive Director and Founder of Canine Partners for Life, Darlene Sullivan said.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase, the Marian S. Ware Program Services Center, may take a year to build. Construction will start later this month.

The newly renovated facility specifically created for wheelchair and scooter users, will be the center for a variety of activities and will feature a harness shop and interview rooms, accompanied with various entrances and exits.

“It is imperative that our applicants, students, graduates, volunteers, and staff have a facility where they can learn and work in a space that is respectful of their individual needs and unique situations,” Sullivan Said.

Phase two of the campaign will showcase a new Training Center.

The organization still has to reach its $3.1 million goal to break ground on the Mollie and Minor Barringer Training Center soon after the Marian S. Wave Program is finished.

"We hope everyone will join in our excitement, follow our progress, and spread the word to help us secure the remaining $3.1 million,” Campaign Chair, C. Victoria Kitchell said.