A Chester County-based group is training service dogs for unique circumstances.

On its website, Canine Partners for Life bills its mission as wanting to “increase the independence and quality of life of individuals with physical, developmental and cognitive disabilities or who are in other situations of need. We achieve our mission by providing and sustaining professionally trained service and companion dogs.”

The group focuses its services in a 250-mile radius from its Cochranville, Pennsylvania headquarters.

Find out more on CPL's website.