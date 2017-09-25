Police Search for Missing Mom and Baby in Camden

Police are searching for a missing mother and her baby girl.

Cristy Bonet, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter Jozlyn Rivera were reported missing Monday from their home on the 1200 block of Sheridan Street in the Whitman Park neighborhood of Camden, New Jersey.

Bonet is a Hispanic female standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 121 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Rivera is about 24 inches and weighs 35 pounds.

Bonet was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. She is known to frequent the 1300 block of Thurman Street and the 1100 block of 21st Street in Camden.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please call the Camden County Police Department tip line at 856-757-7042.