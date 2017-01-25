The Cooper River is welcoming the return of some of the largest national rowing events in the country this spring.

An underwater makeover of the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey is being finalized before more than 12 regattas return for competitions in 2017. Camden County announced that a dredging project has removed more than 115,000 cubic yards of sediment from the river bed, which will allow recreational and competitive rowing to begin on the river in the upcoming months.

“Every day we are getting closer to an improved and enhanced version of one of Camden County’s great public spaces,” said Freeholder Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department. “The dredging of the Cooper River is nearing completion as Cooper River Park is being expanded and reimagined to benefit generations of Camden County residents.”

The river’s 2,000-meter straightaway was home to numerous world-class regattas in previous years and the Cooper River Boathouse. This spring, the river welcomes the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta, which serves as the national championship for high school rowers and brings in 5,000 competitors and up to 15,000 spectators to the banks of the Cooper River.

“Having the ability and capacity to host some of the largest rowing events in the nation is an economic boom to Camden County,” Nash said. “This body of water is a special place for rowers and outdoor enthusiasts throughout our region and generates countless benefits for residents, businesses and the overall community by drawing out competitors from across the country.”

The total cost of the dredging and water quality project was $12 million. Other scheduled improvements to the Cooper River Park will uncover the park by expanding its river views and addressing access and storm water management, among others.

For more information and a full list of the currently scheduled regattas, visit the Camden County Boathouse website.