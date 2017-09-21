A 32-year-old New Jersey detective is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, who later gave birth to his baby, according to Camden County officials.

Detective Rafael Martinez Jr. allegedly had sex with the teen several times at his home between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 18, 2017, according to an official complaint.

In mid-August, Martinez admitted he was the father and signed the baby’s birth certificate on the night the child was born.

DNA samples from the mother, Martinez and the baby confirmed that he is the father, officials said.

The teen also identified Martinez as the father of her child in a recorded interview with investigators, officials said.

Martinez was suspended without pay after the criminal complaint was filed in early September, Camden County Police Department spokesman Dan Keashen said.

It is not clear if Martinez has retained legal counsel.

